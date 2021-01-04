Iran envoy to Pakistan calls for serious action against Daesh threat

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet in Urdu on Monday said the killing of innocent Muslims on the basis of religious belief in Mach district at the hands of Deash terrorists is an unforgivable crime

"This cursed tree must be uprooted and getting rid of these savage killers would help in healing the wounds of the bereaved families," he said.

According to the police, the attackers abducted the miners and took them to the nearby hills in the area where they were fired at and seriously injured.

Daesh later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in a statement said the condemnable killing of 11 innocent coal miners in Mach Balochistan is yet another cowardly inhumane act of terrorism.

In recent years, takfiri and terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Tehreek-e-Taliban, and ISIS, have claimed responsibility for armed attacks and suicide bombings against Shiites in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish