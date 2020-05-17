May 17, 2020, 1:45 PM
Pakistan says four Daesh terrorist killed  

Islamabad, May 17, IRNA -- Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said that it has killed four Daesh terrorists in eastern Punjab province amid stringent security measures during the last days of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a CTD official, an exchange of fire took place between the CTD officials and the militants near Azam Chowk in the eastern city of Bhawalpur in which four terrorists were killed. Three, however, managed to escape.

He added that the militants were affiliated with the banned outfit Daesh and that officials had recovered hand grenades, SMG rifles, and advanced weapons from the slain terrorists.

The official confirmed that the militants planned to carry out an attack at a religious minority's place of worship.

Earlier this month a prayer leader was killed in a blast on a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s northwestern Lower Kurram area near the Afghan border.

Last month Pakistani security forces conducted different Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) in northwestern parts of the country and killed 16 terrorists.

While in March, Seven terrorists and four soldiers were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in northwestern Pakistan.

