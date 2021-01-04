Jan 4, 2021, 4:01 PM
Convoy of Martyr Soleimani’s fans before US’ embassy in Russia

Moscow, Jan 4, IRNA – A number of fans of Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleiman held a parade in front of the US Embassy in Moscow.

The convoy of Azeri nationals based in Moscow that had posters of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani showed their solidarity with Iranians over the martyrdom of the hero.

Also, a number of Azeri nationals gathered before the embassy while they were holding banners of the Martyr.

Earlier, the Azeri nationals held a ceremony in the capital city to commemorate Martyr Soleimani and to show their solidarity with the Iranian nation.

Iran's anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on the 3rd of January this year on the instruction of US President Donald Trump.

