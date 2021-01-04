Pakistan vows to pursue issue of abducted Iranian border guards at the highest level

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad during a meeting with Chief of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police Brigadier-General Majid Karimi in Islamabad on Monday said Pakistan has a history of close and fraternal relations with Iran adding that his country is ready to cooperate with the Islamic Republic in various sectors.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, and some Interior Ministry officials.

The Chief of Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Police also congratulated Sheikh Rashid Ahmad who has recently taken over the responsibility of the Minister of Interior of Pakistan and conveyed a warm greeting from the Chief of the Police of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Brigadier-General Majid Karimi stressed: Considering the close relations between Iran and Pakistan, the current level of cooperation in border control, security issues at common border points and effective confrontation with drug traffickers can be further expanded.

He described the drug problem as one of the main issues emphasized by the two countries for close cooperation and added: We hope to see the development and promotion of interactions between the two countries with the mutual cooperation of the Pakistani Interior Ministry.

Karimi said that, unfortunately, Afghanistan, as the largest producer of narcotics, has affected its main neighbors Iran and Pakistan, and on the other hand, this phenomenon is tied to insatiability and terrorist acts in the common border strip.

He welcomed Pakistan's move to fence off its common border with Iran. He considered it effective in the fight against drug trafficking and other crimes and added Iran's desire is to enhance the security of the two countries' borders and bringing economic prosperity in order to improve the livelihoods of border residents on both sides.

"Unfortunately, drug traffickers are creating problems in Pakistan's border areas and for the Iranian border guards. But we believe on the Pakistani government's ability and capacity to deal with these movements," said the police chief.

Referring to the fate of three border guards of Iran who were abducted by smugglers while on duty and transferred to Pakistan, Karimi called on the Pakistani government to follow up on the matter and determine the fate of the abducted Iranian border guards.

He called for the expansion of interactions between the Iranian Border Police and the forces of the Pakistan FC and said: "The current level of this cooperation is desirable and we seek to strengthen it even more.

The Pakistani Interior Minister also called for the development of relations between the relevant institutions of the two countries, especially the professional activities between the two anti-narcotics forces, and promised to raise the issue of the three abducted Iranian border guards at the highest level, including with the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad assured: Pakistan is ready for comprehensive cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in guarding the common borders.

In response to the Iranian side's request for consular access to 16 sailors country who are imprisoned in Pakistan or the possibility of facilitating their extradition to Iran, he said: "Pakistan is waiting to receive a written request in this regard and we will follow it up."

Majid Karimi announced Iran's readiness to expand cooperation with the Pakistani brothers, especially in the situation of pursuit and conflict with smugglers and terrorists.

Chief of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police also visited the Pakistan Anti-Narcotics Forces (ANF) headquarters in Rawalpindi this morning and met with his Pakistani counterpart Major General Mohammad Arif Malik.

He is also scheduled to meet with Pakistan's Minister of Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah tomorrow.

A visit to Karachi and a meeting with the Director-General of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency are also planned in the visit.

