Baseball, new area of Iran-Pakistan sports cooperation

Pakistani media reported on Thursday quoting PFB secretary general Mazhar Ahmad that PFB president Syed Fakhar Ali Shah has received an invitation to visit Iran with a delegation.

Iran Baseball Federation wants to hold the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup in Iran. In this regard, they have invited Fakhar, who is also the Member at Large of Baseball Federation of Asia, to inspect baseball grounds in Iran.

Amaid Ali Kazmi, Legal Advisor PFB, will also visit Iran with Fakhar. Iran wants Pakistan's baseball team to visit Iran and also hold a combined coaching camp there to improve Iran's game and rankings.

Mazhar said Fakhar would persuade the neighboring countries to participate in the Pakistan Baseball League to be held after Covid-19 is overcome.

Iran was named the main candidate to host the West Asian Games by the Asian Baseball Confederation in early October this year.

If Iran hosts the tournament the matches will be held in the newly renovated and standardized stadium of Karaj with the participation of ten teams from the West Asian baseball zone.

The teams of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Iran, etc. will compete to win two quotas for the 2021 Asian Championship.

