Iran calls for global condemnation of Trump's threats

Moscow, IRNA – Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi has called for the condemnation of the U.S. president’s statements against Iran by international forums, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Referring to the recent threat by the U.S. president to use force against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Takht-e-Ravanchi called these remarks dangerous and contrary to the fundamental principles of international law and the U.N. Charter, which prohibit the use of force against the territorial integrity and political independence of countries.

He pointed to Iran's request to the U.N. Security Council to condemn these remarks, and also called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to adopt a similar stance in condemning this U.S. approach in order to maintain international peace and security.

The full text of Takht-e-Ravanchi’s statements at the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow is as follows:

Statement by H.E. Mr. Majid Takht Ravanchi

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran

at the Meeting of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Agenda Item 1: “Deepening Foreign Policy coordination in order to Further Strengthen the SCO’s International Positions, Ensuring Stability and Security in the Region”

Moscow, Russian Federation, 3 April 2025

In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency, ___

Distinguished Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation,

Honorable Deputy Foreign Ministers of the SCO Member States,

Your Excellency, Mr. Nurlan Yermekbayev, distinguished SCO Secretary-General,

Ladies and gentlemen,

I would like to begin by sincerely thanking the Russian Federation government for the warm hospitality extended to us and organizing this important meeting.

Since the end of the Cold War and end of bi-polar world, the international system has witnessed different developments which are indicative of transition to a new international order. This alone requires the SCO and its Member States to play an active and effective role in shaping the new international system.

In fact, “promotion of a new democratic, fair and rational political and economic international order” is among the SCO’s main objectives.

Accordingly, we must work hard towards transforming the current internal system to a truly multilateral one, which is built -- instead of the rule of power, coercion, intimidation and confrontation -- on the rule of law, justice, cooperation and mutual respect & trust.

Today, representing nearly half of the world’s population, SCO covers vast regions with high geopolitical and geo-economic importance, and enjoys truly huge economic, industrial, technical, and trade capacities.

The SCO, with remarkable achievements in promoting greater cooperation among its Member States, has already proven to be capable of playing an important role at regional and international levels.

To ensure that the SCO is well-prepared to fully engage in making and shaping the new international order, we must develop a comprehensive plan to meaningfully enhance the Organization’s deserved standing at the international stage.

Such a plan must focus, first and foremost, on ensuring the full realization of the most precious common good for each and every member of the Organization, namely peace, security and stability.

This is key for sustainable development of our societies in this part of the world, which has historically seriously suffered from wars, conflicts, foreign intervention, domination, and occupation, as well as such menaces as terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking.

Unequivocal rejection of any and all unilateral coercive measures including unilateral sanctions must also be another focus area for our Organization. Unilateral sanctions are unlawful and in almost all cases are applied against developing States by the Western countries.

By weaponizing food, medicine and other much needed goods, Western States use unilateral sanctions as a tool to destroy, disturb and disrupt freedom of trade among nations.

Unilateral sanctions target the most vulnerable segments of the targeted societies the most, and by any measure, are inhumane and criminal.

Such measures constitute material breaches of international law including international human rights law as well as the general principle of peaceful coexistence and friendly relations among nations, and therefore their application must end.

As all of us are aware, the SCO’s Charter underlines “search of common positions on foreign policy issues of mutual interest, including issues arising within international organizations and international fora” as an important area of cooperation.

In this context, we call for updating and further strengthening as well as loud and clear pronouncement of our common positions in international organizations and forums, particularly the United Nations.

Simultaneously, we must redouble and expedite our efforts for the implementation of the decisions of the Councils of Heads of States, Heads of Governments and Foreign Ministers particularly in such areas as countering unilateral sanctions, preventing organized crime, and combating terrorism.

As a victim of terrorism and organized crime as well as a pioneer country in preventing and combating such menaces in the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran stands prepared to substantially increase its cooperation with the SCO Member States, particularly within the context of the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS).

Likewise, we stand ready to seriously engage in every effort of the SCO in the realization of its Charter-based objectives and promoting its role in building a safer and more secure and stable world.

Recently, the President of the United States has threatened to use force against the Islamic Republic of Iran. He said that “if they do not make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before.”

This dangerous and reckless statement is in contravention of international law and core principles of the UN Charter, particularly Article 2(4) which explicitly prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and political independence of others. We have called on the UN Security Council to condemn this egregious behavior and to take the necessary measures to maintain international peace and security.

In line with the "Shanghai Spirit", our organization also opposes any threat to international peace and security. Article 1 of the SCO Charter stipulates the fundamental principles of the Organization including respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and non-intervention in their internal affairs.

It is in this context that, we believe, it is high time for our organization to issue a statement, condemning the threat to use force against a member state and calling on the UN Security Council to shoulder its responsibilities to maintain international peace and security.

I thank you for your kind attention.

2050