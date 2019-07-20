20 July 2019 - 18:47
Iranian baseball team ranks 4th in West Asia

Tehran, July 20, IRNA - Iran's national baseball team did not achieve a better rank than the fourth in the West Asian Championship and lost the chance to attend the Olympic final qualifying round.

Iran's baseball team was defeated by Sri Lanka 10-2 in the semi-final and in the next round faced India.

Iran's baseball players were also defeated 8-1 by India to rank four among the six teams.

The baseball team had already experienced a defeat against Bangladesh and a defeat against Pakistan.

The competitions were held with the presence of 6 teams in 2 groups. In the first group, there were teams India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, and in the second group there were Iran, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

