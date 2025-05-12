Kurdish militant group announces disbandment in effort to achieve peace with Turkey

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) has announced the results of its 12th conference on Monday, declaring an end to all actions carried out in its name, including its armed struggle against the Turkish government.

After the congress in northern Iraq on Friday, the PKK said that it had made “historic” decisions.

The Firat News Agency, a media outlet close to the group, reported that a statement from PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan was presented during the congress, outlining his perspectives and proposals.

Imprisoned since 1999, Ocalan urged the PKK in February to cease its armed struggle and disband itself in an effort to resolve the conflict, which has resulted in over 40,000 deaths since the 1980s.

Classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey and most Western countries, the PKK announced a ceasefire shortly thereafter but stipulated conditions for its disbandment, including the establishment of a legal framework for peace negotiations.

The future of PKK militants remains uncertain, particularly regarding the possibility of their relocation to other countries. Details about any concessions the PKK may receive in return for the disbandment have not been revealed so far.

Established in 1978, the militant group began a separatist insurgency in southeastern Turkey in 1984. PKK militants carried out suicide attacks and employed guerrilla tactics aimed at military sites, government institutions, and Turkish diplomatic missions across the world.

