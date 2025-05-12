Envoy: Niger welcomes import of mineral products from Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Niger’s envoy to Tehran Seydou Zetau Ali stressed his country’s mining capabilities, expressed interest in Iran’s direct participation, and welcomed imports of Iranian mineral products.

Speaking during a meeting with Mohammad Aghajanlou, Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Zetau Ali expressed hope for accelerating formalization of bilateral engagement through signing a cooperation agreement.

He expressed further siad that trade routes could be established by expanding commerce–including strengthened shipping, transportation–and that the proposed cooperation agreement would be signed during Niger’s mining minister’s visit to Iran.

Meanwhile, Aghajanlou emphasized developing the trade of mining industries and export of engineering technical knowledge by Iran.

Given Iran’s significant mining industry potential both in terms of products and technical expertise, the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade, along with IMIDRO, has prioritized expanding economic ties with Africa to operationalize these capacities.

9376**9417