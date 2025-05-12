Top general inspects naval facilities in Iran’s Bandar Abbas

Bandar Abbas, IRNA – Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri has visited military units and naval industrial facilities in Bandar Abbas to assess the combat preparedness of the Armed Forces of Iran in the country’s southern Hormozgan Province.

Major General Baqeri toured key operational units and naval factories on Sunday, evaluating advancements in ongoing defense projects.

During the tour, Baqeri reviewed progress on defense projects and said that his visit to the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and the Sea of Oman aimed to ensure the readiness of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and the Army to protect national waters and strategic resources.

The extensive field evaluations would strengthen operational strategies and maintain Iran’s defense readiness, the commander said.

He also said that military forces would undergo extensive field evaluations to strengthen operational strategies, reinforcing Iran’s commitment to maintaining defense readiness under all circumstances.

7129**9417