Dozens more Palestinians are killed as Israel keeps up attacks on Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry has announced 33 more fatalities in Israel’s relentless bombing and shelling campaign across the besieged Palestinian territory.

The victims include at least 17 people who were killed in an airstrike on a refugee school in the norther city of Jabalia, Palestine’s Shahab news agency cited a statement from the ministry on Sunday.

According to Palestinian sources, more than 40 Palestinians were killed and some 100 others injured in various areas of the coastal territory since early hours of today.

Israeli warplanes heavily bombed Gaza City and Rafah, with the occupying army extensively demolishing houses in the south of the strip.

The destruction of residential areas was also reported elsewhere as Israeli tanks shelled Al-Taffah neighborhood, and the Nuseirat camp in east and northeast as well as the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

As the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip continues, the Palestinian death toll since October 7, 2023 has reached 52,862, and the number of injured now stands at 119,648.

