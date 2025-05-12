In photos: Tehran International Book Fair underway in Iran

The 36th Tehran International Book Fair (TIBF) began on May 7, 2025, at Imam Khomeini Mosalla, Tehran, and will run until May 17. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Culture Minister Abbas Salehi inaugurated the event, themed “Let’s Read for Iran.”

The fair features 2,363 Iranian publishers, with 1,626 present in person, displaying their latest books across an area of 75,000 square meters.

Iraq is the Guest of Honor at TIBF 2025, underscoring the cultural exchange between the two nations as part of Iran's cultural diplomacy.

