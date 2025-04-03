Iran condemns Israeli regime’s attack on Syrian defense and civilian infrastructures

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the Israeli regime’s air and ground attacks on the Syrian defense, civilian, and research infrastructure in the provinces of Damascus, Homs, Hama, and Daraa.

Esmaeil Baqaei said on Thursday that the Islamic Republic, as in the past, emphasizes the importance of safeguarding the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Syria as a historic nation in the West Asia region.

Referring to the repeated violation of the Syrian soil and targeting the most valuable defense assets and military and civilian infrastructures, and occupation of some certain strategic areas of Syria by the Israeli regime, Baqaei said that all involved parties share responsibility for Israel’s aggressions.

He also said that during consultations with the regional countries, Iran had warned months earlier about the expansion of Israeli occupation and its warmongering actions against Syria and other regional countries.

Baqaei also urged international community, especially countries of the region and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to take immediate and effective measures to halt Israel’s violations and to put an end to the regime’s impunity and hold it accountable for its blatant breaches of the law, continuous attack on reginal countries, and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

9417