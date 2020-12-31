Iran says prepares indictment against assassins of Gen Soleimani

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, spokesman for headquarters in charge of organizing the first anniversary of assassination of General Soleimani, made the remarks at a TV program on Wednesday.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force Lt General Soleimani was assassinated in the US terrorist attack on his motorcade at Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

A day after the assassination of General Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed that Iran reserves the right to take revenge by proportionate military action, and will do it.

Amir-Abdollahian said that indictment against 48 defendants who carried out the assassination or abetted to the heinous crime in the January terrorist attack is ready.

Today, Iran could identify who was the leader of the attack, from which country the attack was carried out and who gave information about terrorist operation to the US, he said.

Amir-Abdollahian, the special aide to Iran's Majlis speaker, said all documents needed for issuing the criminal indictment against the assassins are ready.

Iran's Judiciary has been busy during the past year to collect the documents in and out of the country, he noted.

The Judiciary could find who gave information about the travel of Gen Soleimani from Damascus to Beirut, then to Iraq, he underlined.

Further, he said such indictment will surely be deterrent and disappointing as well.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - separately leaving Baghdad airport in two motorcades were targeted in US terrorist attack in January, 2020.

On Wednesday (December 30), a ceremony to mark martyrdom of Gen Soleimani and al-Mohandes was held in Iran's Embassy in Iraq.

Staff of the Embassy and a number of Iraqi senior political, religious and military officials were present in the ceremony.

At the first martyrdom anniversary of Gen Soleimani, different programs and ceremonies are underway nationwide.

