Iran, Qatar emphasize preventing Israeli attacks on Syria

Abbas Araghchi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also Qatar’s Prime Minister, discussed and exchanged views on issues of common interest, as well as a range of regional developments, including Syria, in a phone call on Thursday morning.

The two sides emphasized the need for efforts to end the Israeli aggression against the crisis-hit Syria, especially attacks on its vital infrastructure and the seizure of territories there.

Araghchi and Al Thani, in the conversation, also stressed the need of the continuation of bilateral and multilateral consultations regarding the developments in Syria with the aim of helping to establish stability and form an inclusive political system based on the will of the Syrian people.

Since the fall of the government of President Bashar al-Assad and the takeover of Syria by armed opposition groups, the Israeli regime has pushed its forces into a buffer zone near the occupied Syria Golan Heights in violation of the 1974 dis-engagement deal and keep targeting the country with airstrikes.

According to a UK-based monitoring group, it has documented more than 310 Israeli attacks since the fall of the Syrian government.

The Israeli airstrikes have targeted locations across Syria, including Damascus, Aleppo and Hama, destroying military facilities, including weapons depots and research centers.

