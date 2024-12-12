Iran will keep supporting resistance in region: Parliament speaker

Qalibaf made the remarks while addressing a parliamentary session on Thursday, where he referred to Wednesday’s speech by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Yesterday, once again, in one of the most sensitive circumstances in the country, the divine guidance came out of the mouth of the wise leader of the revolution and “turned wandering and intellectual anxiety into serenity and hope”, and a clear light for the future course, he said.

The top parliamentarian thanked God for blessing Iran with a Supreme Leader, saying “we express our gratitude for this blessing in implementing the advice of the Imam (Khomeini) who once asked the people to be supportive of the Supreme Leader so that no harm comes to them".

Qalibaf touched on a number of issues the region is going through, including the developments in Syria and said that deviation from the Leader’s guidelines will be an unforgivable mistake in the sensitive conditions in the country and the region.

In his message, the Supreme leader explained in detail the principles of this strategy, the speaker said while focusing on some of points of Ayatollah Khamenei amid chants of “Death to America" ​​and "Death to Israel" by lawmakers.

The primary duty of us and the Islamic Revolution is to call out to the whole world to wake up and look around whether they are settled next to the dens of wolves, he said referring to the Supreme Leader’s call to be aware of hegemonic and occupying powers.

Qalibaf clarified that an important point "we all need to pay attention to and make it the basis of our foreign policy is how long and to what extent our enemies and the hegemonic powers tolerate us and to what extent they will accept our independence and freedom".

While reiterating support for the resistance, the parliament speaker said: This was the viewpoint of Imam (Khomeini) as the first teacher of the fight against tyranny and colonialism, the result of which, we see today in the cry of anti-oppression of the nations of the world, especially Muslims.

We clearly declare that with greater confidence, we will continue to support the resistance as the most important and central strategy for ensuring the country’s security and one of the components of generating power, Qalibaf announced, echoing the leader’s call that the resistance will encompass the entire region and all the governments that are allied with the Zionist regime.

Of course, the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in Syria will disrupt the resistance's momentum, but the core groups, especially Hezbollah in Lebanon, have shown that they will not only adapt to the new conditions, but will act even stronger than before, Qalibaf said amid chants of “Death to America" and "Death to Israel".

With regard to the developments in Syria, he called them more inevitable than surprising, adding that Iran had warned Damascus about the enemy plots but those warnings had not been heeded in a timely manner.

Today, the Syrian nation would not be on the verge of internal chaos, settling sectarian scores, and damage to national assets, and would not have witnessed the repeated aggressions of the Zionist regime and the destruction of its infrastructure if the government heeded to Iran’s warnings, Qalibaf emphasized.

However, the top Iranian parliamentarian expressed hope that the Syrian people will come to their senses upon seeing the deplorable situation that has befallen their country, and the patriotic Syrian youth will be able to find the path to restoring their national dignity.

With regard to future relations with the Arab country, he said that Iran would make the necessary decisions regarding Syria in accordance with the behavior of the armed opposition groups there.

