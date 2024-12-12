Syria's Baath Party suspends work indefinitely

According to IRNA, citing the Russian Sputnik news agency, the Baath Party of former Syrian presidents, which has been active for more than 60 years in the Arab country.

It also announced that it has handed over its weapons to the Ministry of Interior of the new and transitional government.

The party's central leadership has decided to "suspend party work and activity in all its forms ... until further notice," said a statement published on the party's newspaper website.

The Baath Party, which ruled Syria since 1963, promoted a personality cult around the Assad family since 1969.

