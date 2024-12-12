No Iranian ship off US coast, says Pentagon

"There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States and there's no so-called 'mothership' launching drones towards the United States," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh on Wednesday local time, adding that "there is no truth to that claim".

The remarks followed the claim by Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew, whose district in New Jersey.

What we have uncovered is alarming. Drones have been flying from the ocean that are likely to be associated with an Iranian “mothership” that has gone missing, Drew claimed in post on his X social network X.

He repeated these claims while giving an interview to Fox News and later the US Federal Aviation Administration announced that it had received reports of drones near the Morris County area in New Jersey.

The claims prompted the FBI and New Jersey Police to request the public last week to report any information about possible drones flying over the state.

Some witnesses, according to the FBI, had seen a number of birds that appeared to be drones and a fixed-wing aircraft.

