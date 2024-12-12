IRGC condemns Zionist attacks on Syrian infrastructure

In a statement, the IRGC highlights the violation of Syria’s territorial integrity, which it said, has been accompanied by intense Israeli bombing of residential and military areas, the destruction of infrastructure, and the occupation of Syrian territory.

While criticizing international organizations for their astonishing silence in the face of the blatant aggression, the IRGC emphasizes the necessity of preserving sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and providing the conditions for Syrians in determining their fate and the future political system.

The statement further says that the Resistance Front will thwart the plots of the US and the Zionist regime for the region, saying the recent events can be a lesson and a path to the growth, strength and motivation of the resistance front to expel America from the region and realize the ideals by liberating the Holy al-Quds and by eliminating the cancerous tumor of Zionism.

The world is at a great historical turning point and an undeniable truth is that the camp of enemies of Islam and Muslims has relied on to bring all its forces into the field of hostilities with the support of an all-out combined war and their media empire, the IRGC added.

The statement describes Operation “Al-Aqsa Storm” and the strategic defeat of the Zionist regime in its fight with the Palestinian resistance as a manifestation of the will of the Islamic nation to destroy the fake Zionist regime and expel its main backer, the United States, from the region.

Contrary to what is being propagated in the media under the tutelage of the American and Zionist think tanks and psychological warfare with an illusory proposition of a new Zionist-dominated Middle East, it says that the situation on the ground indicates the victory of the resistance front over the conspirators.

The statement continued by emphasizing the strategy of Iran in constantly and comprehensively monitoring regional developments and the enemy’s approach and behavior, including with regard to the recent developments in Syria.

4399**2050