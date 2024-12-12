Navy working with all might to ensure authority, dignity of Iran: Cmdr

Addressing a ceremony of students at Imam Khomeini Naval University in Nowshahr on Thursday morning, Rear Admiral Irani said that there are currently eight poles of sea power globally, the most important of which, is maritime security being implemented in the depths of the oceans by our talented sailors.

The strategic force of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army will enter all domains in order to establish security and deal with any threat in accordance with law and professional standards, he stated.

The naval commander attributed these efforts by the country’s forces to their Iranian-Islamic upbringing, saying the same rules and standards are also rooted in the blood of martyrs.

Last year, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed about Navy Day as a day this force showed its mobility, existence, and essence, the commander said, adding that the students and officers of this university (Imam Khomeini Naval University) should pay attention to these points, because “if there is no mobility, there is no existence”.

He continued by saying that the strategic force of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, at present, is an effective force that acts in many ways, taking steps in both the political and international spheres.

Irani hailed the naval university in Nowshahr of producing a number of instructors, professors, calling it a great honor and dignity for an Islamic army.

The Navy is actually a vital force and as the Supreme Leader said according to the wise leadership's instructions, every achievement of this force is related to this university in one and other way.

4399**2050