Trump considering Grenell as special envoy for Iran affairs: Reuters

According to IRNA, Reuters broke the news on Thursday citing two people familiar with Trump’s transition plans but asked not to be named.

"He (Grenell) is definitely in the running," said one person.

Reuters said that Trump has not yet made any final decisions on either personnel or strategy on Iran, including whether to impose new sanctions on the country, pursue diplomacy or both in order to stop Iran’s nuclear program,

Neither Trump's team nor Grenell himself responded to requests for comment, the news agency said, adding that Trump's plans for such role for Grenell had not been reported previously.

According to Reuters analysis, Trump’s consideration of a key ally for such a role sends a signal to the Middle East region that he may be open to talks.

Grenell is expected to be tasked with speaking with countries in the region and beyond about the Iran issue, as well as assessing Tehran's willingness for possible negotiations, the news agency wrote citing one of its sources.

During Trump's first term as US president, Grenell served as his ambassador to Germany, a special presidential envoy for Serbia and Kosovo peace negotiations, and as acting director of national intelligence.

Grenell was one of the star campaigners for Trump in the lead up to this year election, and was a top contender to be secretary of state or special envoy for the Ukraine war, the two jobs went to Senator Marco Rubio and retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg, respectively.

The second presidency of Trump is set to begin on January 20, 2025, when he will be inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States.

4399**2050