Gas condensate storage of South Pars Phase 14 operational

According to the Pars Oil and Gas Company, Meshkinfam said that completion of the new storage will boost reservoir capacity of South Pars gas condensates.

He said that the company will also build the second storage for gas condensates, adding that the preparatory works for construction of the third storage are also underway and designing the project will be worked out by the end of January 2021.

South Pars Phase 14 development is aimed at producing 56.6 million cubic meters per day of rich gas, 75,000 barrels/day of gas condensate and 400 tons/day of sulfur, and one million tons/year of liquefied gas and one million tons/year of ethane to be fed to petrochemical plants.

South Pars gas field is divided into 24 standard phases of development in the first stage. Most of the phases are fully operational at the moment.

The huge offshore field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which are in Iran’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

The field is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.

The operator of the South Pars Phase 14 development project said the project’s onshore refinery is scheduled to be fully operational by the first half of the next Iranian year (September 2021).

“Based on the schedules, by the end of the current Iranian year (March 2021), utility units (including water, electricity, and steam), gas condensate storage unit, independent water intake unit and torches will be completed and commissioned, Mohammad Mehdi Tavassolipour said.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish