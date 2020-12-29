Ardakanian meets Iraqi energy minister, Central Bank governor

In his meeting with Iraq’s Electricity Minister Majid Mahdi Hantoush, Reza Ardakanian reviewed ways to regulate electricity supply to Iraq demanding the Iraqi Government to pay the arrears concerning electricity.

The two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation of Iran and Iraq in other economic sectors.

Meanwhile, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian in his visit to Iraq, met with the Governor of Iraq Central Bank Mustafa Ghalib Makhif.

He discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in the fields of finance and the payment of Iraqi debts to Iran due to supply of electricity and gas and its payment mechanism.

The two sides discussed bilateral financial issues and mutual financing and the Iraqi - Iraqi interaction in line with sharing sources of the two neighboring countries and the brother.

Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian heading a delegation arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday to confer with senior Iraqi officials.

Arrangements for the upcoming Tehran-Baghdad Joint Economic Commission and regulating payment of Iraqi debt to Iran are on the agenda of Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian visit to Baqdad.

Iran needs to repatriate foreign assets to meet the expensive cost of campaign against deadly COVID-19 pandemic and demanded the government of Iraq and South Korea to pay their arrears to Iran.

