Jesus Christ, messenger of peace for human society

Hojjatoleslam Younesi made the description in a message to mark birthday anniversary of the divine prophet, Jesus Christ (PBUH), on December 25.

In his message, Younesi extended congratulations to religious minorities in Iran on Jesus Christ birthday and Christmas Day.

Jesus Christ despised war and aggression as disgusting, preached that people's rights should be respected regardless of their race, language, color and religion, the advisor said.

Younesi further noted that all religious leaders had been after social solidarity.

He went on to say that the today world is in need of tranquility, unity and coherence to conquer the deadly virus.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 1,750,000 worldwide.

At the end of his message, the advisor wished prosperity, success and happiness for all Christians across the world, and the dear Christians living in Iran as well.

