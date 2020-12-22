Iran, Azerbaijan getting closer to signing PTA

Representatives from the foreign ministries and economic experts of the two neighboring countries were present in the meeting where participants underlined the political will of their leaders to deepen bilateral economic relations.

This edition of talks was held by the representatives of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and Azerbaijan’s ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs.

The agreement to sign a preferential trade agreement and hold talks between the two countries was reached on the sidelines of the Iranian president's visit to Baku last year to attend the Non-Aligned Movement summit.

First round of talks on the text of the preferential trade agreement between Iran and Azerbaijan was held via video conference on Sep 15, 2020.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish