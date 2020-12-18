Tehran-Beijing ties to improve in 2021: Envoy

In an exclusive interview with China Phoenix TV released on Friday, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh added that 2021 marks 50th anniversary of establishment of ties between the two countries and the opportunity should be seized for strengthening bilateral ties.

China is a major commercial partner of Iran. Of course, due to sanctions and the corona pandemic, economic relations between the two sides have been affected negatively, but next year this trend will change and economic and trade relations will flourish again, he said.

Referring to the Chinese companies' willingness to attend Iran's large market, he said that the two countries have many potential opportunities for cooperation in various fields of industry, science and technology, culture, economy, trade, transportation and energy.

Recalling that Iran is also interested to expand economic and trade cooperation with China, he said that in near future, these relations will expand significantly, and for next year, plans have been prepared to commemorate the anniversary of the establishment of official relations between the two countries. The embassies of Iran and China will hold special ceremonies in the two countries.

The history of Iran-China relations has always been based on friendship and friendly relations will remain strong, he said.

He described the China Silk Road program as an important initiative that would bring countries along the path closer together, Keshavarzzadeh said, adding that unlike the US, which seeks to widen the gap by building walls, China seeks to increase communication and ties between nations and countries through the Silk Road.

Condemning assassination of the great Iranian defense industries scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, he said that Iran's nuclear program is not tied to one person because many scientists are involved in this program. With this desperate assassination, this program will not be stopped.

Reiterating that Iran had nothing to hide and has had good cooperation with the IAEA, he said that Israel reportedly has at least 200 nuclear warheads but would not comply with inspections.

