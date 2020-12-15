Iran among producers of Remdesivir in the World

Medicine named Remdesivir produced by an Iranian knowledge-based company can be exported to the foreign market, said Deputy Managing Director of the knowledge-based company Mohammad Ali Maleki in an interview with IRNA in the inauguration ceremony of producing Remdesivir Medicine in Saveh County, Markazi province.

The company is ready to mass-produce the drug after approval by the Food and Drug Administration and will be available to the local hospitals following its mass production, he underlined.

The Iranian Remdesivir medicine has been formulated and produced to cure COVID-19 patients and is currently undergoing legal registration with the Food and Drug Administration to enter the market, Maleki noted.

Due to severe side effects, the drug should be prescribed by specialists and the medicine should be only used in the hospitals of the country, he pointed out.

Providing internal needs is our priority, which by obtaining the necessary permits, we pave the way for exporting the product, the Deputy CEO of the company Maleki added.

