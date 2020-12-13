Awe-inspiring lake in heart of Iran’s Lut Desert

Explaining the awe-inspiring scenery, he wrote that last year's good rains and the recent precipitations in Iran’s Kerman province have created a unique, beautiful, and awe-inspiring lake in the heart of Lut Desert which is quite attractive and can even be registered as a permanent desert landscape.

Writing in an article in Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization website, he minister said that the "Shahdad" region in Lute Desert is famous as one of the most low-precipitation areas in Iranian central deserts, where no biological sign of plants and life can be traced even if you travel miles far and wide in the desert.

“But the last spring heavy rains and the floods from the neighboring mountainous areas, as well as the recent months’ good precipitations have led to the creation of this unique and pretty lake at the heart of the desert that seems to be a permanent landscape,” added Munesan.

The Lut Desert, widely referred to as Dasht-e Lut, is a large salt desert located in the provinces of Kerman and Sistan and Baluchestan, Iran.

It is the world's 25th-largest desert and was included on UNESCO's World Heritage List on July 17, 2016. The surface of its sand has been measured at temperatures as high as 70 °C (159 °F) making it one of the world's driest and hottest places.

