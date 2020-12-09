Envoy congratulates Iraqi people, gov't on anniversary of victory over Daesh

Undoubtedly, the resistance of the Iraqi people and government, especially their armed forces, including the army, the federal police, the counter-terrorism apparatus, Popular Mobilization Units or al-Hashd al-Shaabi, played a major role in the victory over the terrorist group, the message said.

The commanders Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mehdi al-Mohandes played an important and decisive role in the full-scale fight against the Daesh terrorist group and victory over it and one of the reasons for the criminal and terrorist act of the US in martyring these two figures was their role in defeating this group.

Appreciating Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani for his role in mobilizing all means for fighting Daesh, the ambassador said that his country is now ready to cooperate, assist and provide all its resources to the Iraqi people despite the sanctions imposed on it.

