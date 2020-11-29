President Rouhani orders countering measures endangering Iran's security

During the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers on Sunday, Rouhani offered his condolences over the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and ordered the necessary follow-up to prevent and counter such terrorist acts that endanger Iran's security.

He condoled with Iranian scientific society and nation on the sad occasion.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Iranian Ministry of Defense was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday.

