Cuban FM: Havana opposes all forms of terrorism

Tehran, Nov 29, IRNA –Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, condemned terrorist attack to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Iranian defense industry scientist, saying on Sunday that Havana opposes all forms of terrorism.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack that assassinated Iranian prominent scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, said Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, on his official Twitter account.

Condemning this criminal terrorist attack, Cuban Foreign Minister said that Havana opposes all forms of terrorism and "we are against terrorism in all its manifestations."

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned the terrorist attack to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday highlighting the Israeli state terrorism accountable. 

