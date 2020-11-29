Assassination of Fakhrizadeh aims to terrorize diplomacy

The fact is that the new US administration and the European Union should condemn the assassination as the minimum expectation, Diako Hosseini- Director of the World Studies Program at the Center for Strategic Studies- told IRNA in an interview.

Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Ministry of Defense, was assassinated on Friday (November 27), when a car bomb exploded near his vehicle and the terrorists opened fire with automatic gun on him afterwards, according to Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

Assassination of Fakhrizadeh and others who are active in scientific and nuclear areas cannot damage Iran's achievements as they are indigenous, Hosseini said.

Also, the Jan 2020 assassination of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lt General Qassem Soleimani and the Nov 2011 terror of missile expert Hassan Tehrani Moqaddam did not stop Iran's civilian nuclear program and achievements its scientific and missile technology, the analyst added.

Describing the Friday terror as a political and provocative act, Hosseini said that it aims to compel Iran to take hasty decision for uncalculated reaction.

Israel aims to sow discord inside Iran and radicalize the atmosphere, the analyst said adding that any hasty reaction will damage the hope for revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Current US President Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the July 2015 nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, in 2018 and imposed the highest level of sanctions against Iran; while the new US administration which will take office few days later under the presidency of Joe Biden claims he is not to follow Trump's policies.

Hosseini says he believes that Israelis were well aware of what will happen for the future diplomacy, so they resorted to terrorism to assassinate the diplomacy.

They also seek to fan the flames of domestic dispute and creating rift among national bodies, the analyst noted.

He said that the recent travel of the US officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the region is kind of giving information to regional allies to get themselves ready for the post-assassination aftermath.

Extremists in both US and regional states advocate annihilation of diplomacy, the analyst added.

Assassination of Fakhrizadeh was in violation of International Law and the global norms, so if the US president-elect does not react to this terrorist act, it may cause the speculation that he agreed somehow with it, Hosseini stressed.

Surely, this terrorist act needs a response, and it can be a measure mixture of intelligence and political means, or even the military measure, Hosseini underlined.

Also, the time of reaction and how much it will be strong are important issues; meanwhile, Iran has right to react to it, Hosseini conlcluded.

Through a message released a day after assassination of Fakhrizadeh, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said "All relevant administrators must seriously place two crucial matters on their agendas:

"First to investigate this crime and firmly prosecute its perpetrators and its commanders, second to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active," according to Khamenei.ir.

Translated by: Marjan Heydari Rad

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

