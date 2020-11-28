Pakistani media widely cover assassination of Iranian scientist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Daily ‘The News’ in its report said an Iranian scientist died in hospital from wounds suffered during an attack by armed terrorists on Friday. The scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was "seriously wounded" when assailants targeted his car before being engaged in a gunfight with his security team.

‘Pakistan Today’ reported an Iranian scientist was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday that could provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency.

It said the military adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed Mossad for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and vowed to retaliate for his killing.

‘Radio Pakistan’ reported Iran says it reserves right to take all necessary measures to defend its people and secure its interests.

It said in a letter written to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council, Iran’s envoy at the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi said there are serious indications of Israeli responsibility in the assassination of an Iranian scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

