Senior Sunni cleric condemns assassination of Iran's defense scientist

In a message, a copy of which was also sent to IRNA on Saturday, Molavi Abdul Hamid extended his condolences on the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"I strongly condemn this crime and pray for the Martyr," the prominent Iranian Sunni leader said in his message.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday.

Earlier, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said hard revenge is awaiting murderers of Fakhrizadeh.

Baqeri said once again the cowardly blind terrorists affiliated with the Global Arrogance and the filthy Zionist regime of Israel in a savage act martyred one of the managers in science, research and defense field.

Referring to Fakhrizadeh’s various services and his efforts to bring the country's defense capability to an acceptable level of deterrence, he said despite assassination of Fakhrizadeh was bitter and a heavy blow to defense system of Iran, but the cowardly blind enemies know that the path of martyr Fakhrizadeh will never be ceased.

