Import, export through Iran’s Astara Port increase by 40%

Kianoush Amiri told IRNA that in the eight months, 98,000 tons of goods have been exported and 37,000 tons have been imported. The figure shows that the port has had a good revenue for the country and that domestic production is active in Iran.

Astara Port is 60 hectares and it is the first port of the private sector in Iran. it is the closest and the most cost-effective way for trade and transport between Asia, Africa, and Europe. It has been designed for loading and unloading 2,500-ton freighters.

Located by the Caspian Sea, Astara has sea, land, and railway borders points with the Azerbaijan Republic.

Even during the coronavirus outbreak, the port is considered one of the main points for Iran’s export and import.

An official of Gilan Province customs office Abolqasem Yousefinejad has said that 80 percent of the exports of the province are done through Astara customs.

Yousefinejad said that in the first seven months of the current Iranian year 451,000 tons of goods with the value of $282 million have been exported via Astara customs.

He added that the number is expected to reach 600,000 tons by the end of the year (March 20, 2021).

