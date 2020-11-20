Nov 20, 2020, 10:16 AM
Envoy consults with Portugal officials to extend Iranians' residence permit

Tehran, Nov 20, IRNA -- Iran's Ambassador to Portugal Morteza Damanpak Jami in his meeting with the Consular Director-General of Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, talked about the delay in the extension of the residency permit of Iranians living in Portugal, the visa certification process and the two countries' cooperation on judicial assistance and extradition of criminals.

Damanpak said in his Twitter account that "in a meeting with the Consular Director General of  Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we talked about the delay in the extension of the residency permit of Iranians reside in Portugal, the visa certification process and two countries cooperate on judicial assistance and criminals extradition".

In the time of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a number of Iranians living abroad, especially students studying in foreign countries, who have returned to Iran are facing visa extension problems and could not return to the countries for residence or education.

