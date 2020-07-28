Iranian, Portuguese universities initiate joint post-doctoral studies

Arash Khosravi said that the Persian Gulf University and the European Union held talks with Polytechnic Institute of Viana Do Castelo for developing international cooperation.

The MoU was signed by chancellor of Persian Gulf University Abdol Majid Mosleh and president of Polytechnic Institute of Viana do Castelo, Carlos Rodrigues, he noted.

The MoU includes cooperation in research, higher education and holding scientific events and training courses and exchanging scientific information.

The MoU became operational by holding joint scientific speeches on internet of things (IoT) and mobile apps in smart cities, he added.

The academic Cooperation will start by studying smart cities, he said.

Persian Gulf University is a university in Bushehr Province of Iran. Established in 1991 as Bushehr University, the university has seven faculties, offering 24 bachelor's degrees, and 33 master's degrees and three PhD degrees.

