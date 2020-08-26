Iran's scientific development continuing despite int'l restrictions

Dehqani said that paying attention to the production quality of science in Iran has been quite significant over the past few years so that Iran's share in science production and superior science production or quality of science production was about two percent and 3.5 percent in the world, respectively.

He added that Iran's share of total science production in regional and Islamic world countries is about 29 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Dehqani further said that the level of science production in Iran is about 31,041 documents at the International Web of Science base in 2012, which increased to 61,682 documents in 2019.

He went on to say that Iran ranked second with a growth rate of 10.4 percent in 2019 among the top 25 countries after China with 12.9 percent growth. Portugal, with 7.8 percent growth, also ranked third among the top 25 countries in the world.

