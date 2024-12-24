Yemen’s Ansarullah says military operations against Israel not to stop

Hazam al-Assad, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, wrote on his X account on Tuesday that the military operations against Israel will continue till the regime stops its aggressions against the Palestinian nation in Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu will surely be dissatisfied with the new situation in the Middle East, the Ansarullah member noted.

Late on Monday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they had targeted two military bases of the Israeli regime through two Yafa-class drones in Jaffa and Ashkelon in the occupied Palestine.

The Yemeni Armed Forces released a statement, saying that their attacks are in line with supporting the oppressed Palestinian nation and responding to the Israeli regime’s crimes in the region.

The Yemeni forces have repeatedly said that attacks and pressure campaigns by Western governments could never force the Arab country to withdraw its support from the Palestinian nation.

Yemen has been targeting Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied Palestinian territories to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

