Yemen says destruction of US warplane shows its force's resilience

In an interview with Saba news agency Hashem Ahmed Abdul-Rahman Sharaf al-Din said on Sunday that the continued escape of US aircraft carriers to get away from Yemen, due to constant attacks by armed forces, is a sufficient message to anyone who is thinking of attacking the Yemeni people.

Our successive victories against the US, the UK, and the Israeli regime, prove to the world that any aggression against the Yemeni people will not go unpunished, the Yemeni Minister of Information added.

Hashem Sharaf al-Din renewed pledge of solidarity with the Palestinians, and said that “we assure the world that under the leadership of Abdul-Malik Badreddine al-Houthi, we will continue to defend our land and dignity, as well as support for the oppressed people of Palestine”.

6125**2050