Iran, Portugal commemorate 500 years of relations

The exhibition opened in the Portuguese capital on Thursday evening during a ceremony where the messages of foreign ministers of Iran and Portugal were read out.

The Iranian foreign minister said in his message that although the first interactions between the Iranian and the Portuguese nations were not warm and friendly five years ago, they have ever since had cordial relations coupled with mutual respect and mutual understanding of significant world issues.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that relations between Iran and Portugal are several times older than many countries present in world politics.

The Portuguese foreign minister also said in his message that diplomatic relations between Iran and Portugal date back to the sixteenth century.

Augusto Santos Silva said that the first foreign ambassador to Iran was a Portuguese national which came to the country in 1513.

