Khorasan Razavi and Herat officials confer on expanding bilateral ties

During the meeting, Mohammad Sadegh Motamedian pointed to the historical, cultural and religious background and commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan and said Iran expected the level of cooperation between Herat and Khorasan Razavi provinces to increase.

Pointing to the role of two border provinces in enhancing the interaction between Iran and Afghanistan, Motamedian hoped to see a boost in bilateral trade with regard to the government's policy of increasing trade and economic exchange between Iran and Afghanistan.

"We are fully prepared for the activation of Dogharoon Iran-Afghanistan cross border gate round the clock, he added, noting that " it will benefit both countries in trade ties."

Upon the completion of Khaf-Herat railway project, the trade ties between both countries will increase too, Motamedian added in this meeting.

He further emphasized on the need to reinforce Iranian transit routes with Afghanistan and said that will form Iran's second access route to the regional countries.

The chairman of the Herat provincial council, Kamran Alizai for his part referred to religious, cultural and language commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan and said that cooperation between the two countries in all sectors, especially in the field of border issues should be expanded.

He also outlined many difficulties people who settle in border regions are facing and said officials of the two countries should support and pay more attention to them.

Iranian Road and Urban Development Deputy Minister Kheirollah Khademi said on Nov 16, 2020 that the Khaf-Herat railway will become operational by end of Autumn, noting that the project is worth more than 2,500 billion tomans.

According to Razavi Khorasan customs, 377,000 tons products worth $172m were exported through customs of the province over the past two months of the current Iranian year (started on March 20)

The products including saffron, apple, watermelon and industrial tallow were mostly exported to Afghanistan, Iraq, Hong Kong and Spain.

