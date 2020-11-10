Afghan president appreciates Iran's cooperation in dealing with COVID-19

Speaking via videoconferencing on Tuesday at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) online meeting, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has opened its borders with Afghanistan during the coronavirus pandemic and that cooperation made food and other commercial goods available in Afghanistan.

Pointing to Afghanistan's role as the regional transit route, he called the progress of the Herat-Khaf railway project an important project to achieve this.

The 20th version of the SCO summit was hosted online by Russian President Vladimir Putin today (Nov 10, 2020).

Participants discussed prospects of developing SCO cooperation and delivered speeches on political, economic, security, regional, and international issues.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance, the creation of which was announced on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai, China by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

