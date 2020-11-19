President Rouhani: 9 big transport projects to open until mid-summer

Speaking in the online ceremony to open 13 transport and airport projects, President Rouhani said, this is the year of “Surge in Production” and one of the bases of this goal in surge in transport facility.

Referring to the coronavirus, President Rouhani said that sooner or later the world will get rid of the virus and a vaccine will be made. So that in post-pandemic period, tourism is very important for Iran and transport is a very effective facility.

He said that transport is very important in foreign relations, and transit has a very important role in this regard.

President Rouhani said that Iran is located in a very significant place and can connect the west to the east of the region, and also the north to the south, adding that Iran can connect central Asia to the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean.

He said Iran can connect these regions to Russia and northern Europe, and connect western to eastern Asia, as well.

Rouhani said Khaf-Herat railway will open next week, which will be the first for Iran and Afghanistan to be connected through railway.

Referring to the US tyranny against Iran, he said that one of the plots that the US has pursued is that the main transit roads of the region not go through Iran, but they have not been very successful adding that 1,400 flight pass over Iran sky every day.

Rouhani said that after the JCPOA was signed Iran bought 16 new planes, and that if there weren’t for the wicked US administration, Iran would have taken delivery of tens of new planes by now.

