Afghanistan willing to connect to Iran’s, region’s railroad

The plan of railway connection with the region and the entire world has been impeded by the wars. Afghanistan was to be connected to the Russian Empire in 1885. In 1920, King Amanullah I purchased trams from Germany and put a part of them to use to connect Kabul to the king’s residence, Darul Aman Palace.

After the fall of Taliban, Afghanistan was for the first time connected to Turkmenistan, a neighboring country. In late August 2016, Afghanistan’s railway was connected to China through Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan.

In this regard, Afghan economic expert Siam Pasarli told IRNA that opening of the railways to connect Afghanistan to Turkmenistan, China, and Iran will revolutionize Afghanistan’s trade relations with the neighboring and regional counties.

He said that the projects will help Afghanistan establish its place as transit crossroads in the Chinese “One Belt, One Road” project.

Herat-Khaf railroad that connects Afghanistan and Iran will be inaugurated soon. Now the people and especially the traders of both countries are awaiting the project to be finished so that they will improve their trade.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish