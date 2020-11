Parvaneh Heydari told IRNA on Wednesday that Europe and neighboring countries were the main destinations for Iranian handicrafts over the six-month period.

She said that precious metals comprised the biggest share of Tehran handicrafts exports during the mentioned period which amounted to some $31 million.

Official statistics suggest that Iran exported some $73 million of handicrafts last year.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish