Iran, Russia call for developing North-South Corridor

On the sidelines of the 81st meeting of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council for Railway Transport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Zakeri held discussions with Belozerov about enhancing cooperation and developing the North-South Corridor.

Zakeri highlighted the strong ties between Iran and Russia, stating that their political relations are at their highest level, adding that Iranian Railways is eager to expand its collaboration with Russian Railways.

He emphasized the importance of focusing on the North-South Corridor project, saying, “We must pursue this project more seriously and work to increase its capacity while utilizing existing resources.”

Meanwhile, Belozerov noted that one of the goals of Russian Railways is to develop the North-South Corridor, adding that 36 container trains have already been sent to the Persian Gulf to initiate transportation on this route.

Additionally, he addressed the removal of obstacles to the transportation of oil and coal through the North-South Corridor and emphasized the need to establish suitable tariffs.

Regarding the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway route, Belozerov stated, “This project is of special importance to Russia, and we are ready to cooperate to achieve common goals.”

