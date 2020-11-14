AFC names Iran’s Golmohammadi as Best coach in West Asia

AFC earlier asked users of its website about the best coach in AFC Champions League and the name of Golmohammadi was also in the poll.

Finally, Golmohammadi receving 52.45 percent of votes became the best coach in the West Asia.

Pakhtakor Tashkent FK coach Shota Arveladze also received 41.39% of votes.

Persepolis had earlier advanced to final match of AFC Champions League.

It is supposed to play against the top team of the East on December 19.

