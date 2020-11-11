Italian festival’s award goes to Iranian animation

According to its official website, “Corti a Ponte is an international festival of short films, characterized by an approach devoted to education in film art and the active involvement of the public of all ages and social groups.”

“The festival is unique in Italy for the presence of a large international section dedicated to children and young people, with projections of short films made by children and young people from all over the world selected for quality and cultural value.”

‘Am I a Wolf’ earlier received the Golden Dove Award at Leipzig festival in Germany.

It is a digital animation in which students play story of wolf and sheep at school.

