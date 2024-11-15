Indonesia urges UN to revoke Israel membership

According to the Indonesian news agency Antara, "The Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR RI) has urged the United Nations to revoke Israel's membership over Tel Aviv's military maneuvers that have claimed many victims."

"Expel Israel from the UN because the genocide carried out by the Israeli military continues, and more and more victims are falling," DPR RI chairperson Mardani Ali Sera was quoted as saying in a statement on Thursday.

"Israel has violated the UN Charter, which emphasizes peace, respect for human rights, and international cooperation," he added.

"The UN Charter states that the main purpose of the UN is to maintain international peace and security, develop friendly relations between nations, and resolve disputes peacefully," he stated.

"So it is time for the UN to act decisively, expel Israel, and we agree to isolate Israel from the international community," he noted.

"The Arab League-OIC Summit has issued a resolution to freeze Israel's membership of the UN. Indonesia and other countries have firmly requested that Israel be expelled," Ali Sera said.

